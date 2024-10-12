Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,461.25 ($32.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,501 ($32.73). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,495 ($32.65), with a volume of 602,924 shares traded.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.41) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,557.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,461.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,514.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.17), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($237,761.26). Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

