MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.63 and traded as high as C$47.25. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$45.75, with a volume of 99,328 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.43.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.2289377 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.