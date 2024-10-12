Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 269.5% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.