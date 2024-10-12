Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in September

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 1,426,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Alsea has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

