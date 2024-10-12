Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in September

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 1,426,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Alsea has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
About Alsea
