Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 443.8% in September

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 443.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.