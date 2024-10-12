Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 443.8% in September

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 443.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

