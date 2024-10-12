Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ALD Stock Performance

Shares of ALLDF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. ALD has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Get ALD alerts:

ALD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.