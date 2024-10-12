AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of AKTAF opened at $1.18 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.
About AKITA Drilling
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AKITA Drilling
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.