AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of AKTAF opened at $1.18 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.