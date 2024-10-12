Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AJINY opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.08. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

