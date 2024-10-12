Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in September

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Up 2.6 %

AKBTY opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

