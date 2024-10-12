Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

