Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 69.4% in September

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,900 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 2,276,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Air China stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

