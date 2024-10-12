American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in September

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.