Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Decreases By 49.7%

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

