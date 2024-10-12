Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
Athena Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Athena Gold Company Profile
