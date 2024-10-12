Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Athena Gold Stock Performance

Athena Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

