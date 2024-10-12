Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,200 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,011,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

