Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Agent Information Software Stock Up 23.5 %
OTCMKTS AIFS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Agent Information Software has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.12.
Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.
Agent Information Software Company Profile
Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.
