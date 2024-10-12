Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Decreases By 87.6%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
AGLNF stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.
AGL Energy Company Profile
