Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.74.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$278.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

