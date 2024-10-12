Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.29. Leidos has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $168.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Leidos by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.