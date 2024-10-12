Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,033.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

NYSE LLY opened at $932.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $851.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $885.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,121,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,486,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

