Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $543.28

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $536.70 on Wednesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $554.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.60 and a 200-day moving average of $448.21. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -152.47 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,766,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $58,283,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $76,314,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

