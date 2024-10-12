Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives C$2.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Calibre Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

CXB stock opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

