Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tilray Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tilray by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tilray by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 871,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

