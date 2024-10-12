Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Trading Up 0.2 %

TEF opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 171.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Telefónica by 113.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

