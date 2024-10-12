Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

TPST opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.86. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 387,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $426,798.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,935.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

