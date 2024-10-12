Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $430.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.55.

NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,526 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

