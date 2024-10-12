Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$10.06 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.87.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.