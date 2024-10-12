PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.90. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 762.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.