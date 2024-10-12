U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on USPH. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

USPH opened at $80.32 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 166.04%.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

