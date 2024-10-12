Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NHTC opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
