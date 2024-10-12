Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NHTC opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

