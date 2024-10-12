Lifesci Capital Upgrades OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) to “Strong-Buy”

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.
