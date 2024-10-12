Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Hold”

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZUL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Azul Price Performance

NYSE AZUL opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.98. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

