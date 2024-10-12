Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

