Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. Celsius has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

