Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

