Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
