Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $576.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $536.00 to $576.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $502.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $502.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,171,000 after buying an additional 166,049 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 135,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,831,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

