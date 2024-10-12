Barclays Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $215.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.84.

Shares of FI stock opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $191.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Creative Planning raised its position in Fiserv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

