Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Increases By 120.0%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ AIMAU opened at $11.55 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Get Aimfinity Investment Corp. I alerts:

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.