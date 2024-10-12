Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Increases By 120.0%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance
NASDAQ AIMAU opened at $11.55 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile
