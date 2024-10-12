Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akanda Stock Down 3.7 %

Akanda stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Akanda has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

