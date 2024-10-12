Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Increases By 199.2%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the September 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

