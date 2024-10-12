Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Expands By 132.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

