AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGNCN opened at $25.45 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

About AGNC Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.