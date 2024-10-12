iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $74.98 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

