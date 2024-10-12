Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 15.5% – Still a Buy?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) traded up 15.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.40. 34,693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 20,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

