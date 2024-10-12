Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Decreases By 49.6%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $95,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

