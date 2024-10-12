Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Shares Down 11% – Here’s What Happened

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 224 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.
