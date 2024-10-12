Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.40. 5,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:EPRX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

