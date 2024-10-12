Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.73 and traded as high as $26.09. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 287,600 shares traded.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $842.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 293,375 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,158,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

