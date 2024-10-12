Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.28 and traded as high as $65.01. Swisscom shares last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 12,087 shares trading hands.

SCMWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

