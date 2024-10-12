P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $17.82. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 5,758 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $387.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at P.A.M. Transportation Services

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 4,073,700 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $74,059,866.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,427,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,578,276.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 68.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.